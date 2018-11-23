National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 80.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the third quarter valued at $147,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

NYSE ABR opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.15. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 50.73%. The company had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 103.85%.

ABR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/national-asset-management-inc-buys-new-holdings-in-arbor-rlty-tr-i-sh-abr.html.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.