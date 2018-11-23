Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Navigant Consulting posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navigant Consulting.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.69 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

NCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Navigant Consulting to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Navigant Consulting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Navigant Consulting news, EVP Lee A. Spirer sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $476,784.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,699.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen R. Lieberman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Navigant Consulting stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. Navigant Consulting has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Navigant Consulting’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

