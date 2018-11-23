Navios Maritime (NM) Debt Trading 1.9% Higher

An issue of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) debt rose 1.9% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 7.375% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $69.88 and was trading at $74.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,996. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $141.45 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime by 16.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 313,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

