Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Neblio has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $170,644.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00023616 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00053021 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00035008 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00025590 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000813 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00049017 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00023966 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 14,508,362 coins and its circulating supply is 13,755,371 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

