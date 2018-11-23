NetApp (NTAP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NetApp reported stellar second-quarter results and provided an encouraging forthcoming outlook. The company is benefitting from strong product adoption, increasing deal wins, and expanding customer base across varied geographies. Moreover, the company’s transition to data fabric strategy (a software-defined approach to data management) is expanding business opportunities. Further, the company increased momentum of its HCI and expanded new cloud partnerships, which contributed to overall revenue growth. Management remains hopeful about making the most of the exponential rate of data growth with its cloud-integrated all-flash solutions that fit well with hybrid cloud infrastructure. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, declining OEM revenues and competition remain the headwinds.”

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 46,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $3,953,036.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total value of $212,403.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,046 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 27,092.2% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,909,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $164,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,413 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $161,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8,411.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,696,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

