NetApp (NTAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $76.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NetApp reported stellar second-quarter results and provided an encouraging forthcoming outlook. The company is benefitting from strong product adoption, increasing deal wins, and expanding customer base across varied geographies. Moreover, the company’s transition to data fabric strategy (a software-defined approach to data management) is expanding business opportunities. Further, the company increased momentum of its HCI and expanded new cloud partnerships, which contributed to overall revenue growth. Management remains hopeful about making the most of the exponential rate of data growth with its cloud-integrated all-flash solutions that fit well with hybrid cloud infrastructure. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, declining OEM revenues and competition remain the headwinds.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

NTAP stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. NetApp has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $666,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,865.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $212,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,046 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in NetApp by 589.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 16,433.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

