Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Position Increased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. HPM Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 30.2% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $925,600,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 33.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $66,284,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $262.13 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.38 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 588 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $166,868.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total value of $376,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,058 shares of company stock valued at $88,385,559. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Netflix and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Netflix from $503.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.20.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

