Neutral Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price

Headlines about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the coffee company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $66.77 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

