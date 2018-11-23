News stories about Candover Investments (LON:CDI) have been trending neutral on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Candover Investments earned a news impact score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Candover Investments stock traded up GBX 153.84 ($2.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 155 ($2.03). Candover Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 144 ($1.88).

Get Candover Investments alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/neutral-media-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-candover-investments-cdi-share-price.html.

Candover Investments Company Profile

Candover Investments plc is no longer investing. The firm is a private equity investment trust. It does not make new investments, but focuses on realising the value from its legacy private equity assets. The firm seeks to make investments in energy, industrials, and services sectors. Candover Investments plc was founded in 1980 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Ile-de-France, France; Mumbai, India; Milan, Italy; Madrid, Spain; Hong Kong, Hong Kong; and Düsseldorf, Germany.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Candover Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candover Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.