Neutral Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact CDI (CDI) Stock Price

News coverage about CDI (NYSE:CDI) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CDI earned a news impact score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the construction company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CDI remained flat at $$8.22 during midday trading on Friday. CDI has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

About CDI

CDI Corp. provides engineering, information technology and staffing solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Global Engineering and Technology Solutions (GETS), Professional Staffing Services (PSS) and Management Recruiters International (MRI). It provides staffing services through its MRINetwork of franchisees.

