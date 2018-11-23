Neutral Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Safran (SAFRF) Share Price

News headlines about Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Safran earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Safran stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

