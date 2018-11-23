New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Holdings Boosted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 121.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE:EDU opened at $54.54 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $108.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

