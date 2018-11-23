Newport Trust Co Boosts Holdings in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Newport Trust Co grew its position in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,065,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,288 shares during the quarter. SCANA makes up about 0.8% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned 4.95% of SCANA worth $274,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of SCANA by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SCANA by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 477,765 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCANA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,330,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SCANA by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 462,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 348,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SCANA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCANA stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. SCANA Co. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.05.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. SCANA had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SCANA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. SCANA’s payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

SCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SCANA in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SCANA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

