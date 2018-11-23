Newport Trust Co Sells 89,369 Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (JCP)

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,719,834 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 89,369 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned about 4.37% of J C Penney worth $22,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J C Penney during the second quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of J C Penney during the second quarter worth $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 132.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of J C Penney during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of J C Penney during the second quarter worth $222,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCP opened at $1.32 on Friday. J C Penney Company Inc has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $414.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.97.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCP. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J C Penney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.02.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

