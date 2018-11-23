NI (NODK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NODK opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.44. NI has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in NI by 174.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 217,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 137,871 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NI by 21.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NI by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in NI during the second quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its position in NI by 267.1% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 83,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 60,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.

