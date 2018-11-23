NIC (EGOV) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NIC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

EGOV opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. NIC has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $857.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NIC had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 156.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

