Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $45,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nike by 1,044.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nike to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/nike-inc-nke-shares-sold-by-bahl-gaynor-inc.html.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.