NMC Health’s (NMC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of NMC Health (LON:NMC) in a research note released on Monday morning. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 5,400 ($70.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NMC Health from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.05) price objective (up from GBX 3,270 ($42.73)) on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMC Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,440.20 ($58.02).

NMC Health stock opened at GBX 3,600 ($47.04) on Monday. NMC Health has a 1 year low of GBX 1,726 ($22.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,558 ($46.49).

In related news, insider Mark Tompkins sold 800 shares of NMC Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,218 ($42.05), for a total value of £25,744 ($33,639.10). Also, insider Jonathan Bomford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,476 ($45.42) per share, for a total transaction of £34,760 ($45,420.10).

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

