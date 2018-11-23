Noble Energy (NBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their buy rating on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NBL. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.76.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noble Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 141.94%.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.