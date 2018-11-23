Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 439,711 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 2.58% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $36,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,191,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 942,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NBLX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.25 million. Analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.5597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

