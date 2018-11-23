Noble (NE) Shares Gap Down to $4.16

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.16. Noble shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 83826 shares traded.

NE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Noble in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Simmons raised shares of Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $279.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.19 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 79.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NE. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Noble by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,640,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,669,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Noble by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,605,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,572 shares during the period. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in Noble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,485,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

