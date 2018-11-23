Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1,273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CXP stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-increases-holdings-in-columbia-property-trust-cxp.html.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.