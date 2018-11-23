Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,771 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.2% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $127,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,118,428,000 after buying an additional 2,981,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,887,377,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,616,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,623,329,000 after buying an additional 710,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,349,017,000 after buying an additional 269,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,019,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,239,000 after acquiring an additional 108,052 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $260.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.48 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00. The firm has a market cap of $251.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,338 shares of company stock worth $14,516,459. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.86.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

