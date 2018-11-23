Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JWN. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.82.

JWN stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $7,827,209.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,519,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,970,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $549,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,621,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 44,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 17.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

