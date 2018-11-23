Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 117,703 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,025,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,586,000 after purchasing an additional 528,079 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 6.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,830,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,750,000 after purchasing an additional 811,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,358,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,771,000 after purchasing an additional 390,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,018,000 after purchasing an additional 164,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.3323 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.98%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $1,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,826 shares in the company, valued at $71,969,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $192,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,629. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

