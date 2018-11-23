Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 210,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 151,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 205,050 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 384,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,546,000 after acquiring an additional 66,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $87.98 and a one year high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

