Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $140.60 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $134.60 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

