Northern Trust Corp Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,042,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after buying an additional 197,144 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $796,000. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andeavor Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NYSE ANDX opened at $37.12 on Friday. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.14%.

In related news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 39,175 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,234.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,430,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

