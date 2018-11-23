Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Stake Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $157,019.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,533,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,231 shares of company stock worth $483,858 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $50.15 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

