Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Position Reduced by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $70,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 943.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 565,395 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,736.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 456,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 34.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/novo-nordisk-a-s-nvo-position-reduced-by-dean-capital-investments-management-llc.html.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.