NOW Inc (DNOW) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 226.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOW by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 669,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 459,286 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 439.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 666,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 542,656 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NOW by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,944,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 236,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DNOW opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.28. NOW Inc has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.56.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.80 million. NOW had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 target price on NOW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NOW from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NOW from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

