Nuance Investments LLC Acquires 21,455 Shares of SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in SYSCO by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 222.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 8.9% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SYSCO to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 816,640 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $61,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,215,532 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $147,222,101.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,176,196 shares of company stock worth $443,878,713. 7.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

