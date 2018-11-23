NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of NV5 Global to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $95,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $729,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in NV5 Global by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its stake in NV5 Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 16,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,519. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.