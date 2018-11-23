nVent Electric (NVT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $534,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 17,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $481,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,834,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,582,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,989,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 289,201 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5,608.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,593,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,931,000 after purchasing an additional 131,466 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

