Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 654,063 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.36% of Occidental Petroleum worth $223,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $72.08 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 350.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

