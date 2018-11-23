Olivia Britton Holding Sells 2,000 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,289,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Olivia Britton Holding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Olivia Britton Holding sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $435,000.00.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $427.08 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $488.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

