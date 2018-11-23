Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 392.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $172,646.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,357.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $396,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,666.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,267 shares of company stock worth $1,653,616. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Omnicell from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Omnicell from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Omnicell from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/omnicell-inc-omcl-shares-bought-by-bahl-gaynor-inc.html.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.