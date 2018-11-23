OncoCyte (OCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Separately, MED began coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a positive rating for the company.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

