One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc (V)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,549,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,099,178,000 after buying an additional 1,535,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,320,026,000 after buying an additional 2,398,540 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,685,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,342,483,000 after buying an additional 639,522 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,192,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,012,232,000 after buying an additional 365,072 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,098,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,469,941,000 after buying an additional 1,091,838 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

Shares of V stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $106.60 and a 12 month high of $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

