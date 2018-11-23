One Group Hospitality Inc Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (STKS)

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of One Group Hospitality in a report issued on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.17 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for One Group Hospitality’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). One Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STKS. ValuEngine raised One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price target on One Group Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of STKS opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. One Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Group Hospitality stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 108,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.39% of One Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

