Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 108.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,333 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 226.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,148,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,759,000 after acquiring an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,771,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,994 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 989,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 70.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $44.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-grows-position-in-sun-life-financial-inc-slf.html.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.