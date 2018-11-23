Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,573 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 34,171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at $824,590.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

