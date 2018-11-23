Ophthotech (OPHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.80

Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ:OPHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ophthotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ophthotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ophthotech in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Ophthotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The firm has a market cap of $76.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Ophthotech Corp will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ophthotech in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 536,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 377,267 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT)

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

