Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Reduced by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 59,388 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 106,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $177,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,814.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/oracle-co-orcl-holdings-reduced-by-systematic-financial-management-lp.html.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.