Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports. UBS Group currently has $34.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.09. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.14 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 108.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

