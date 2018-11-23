Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Osisko gold royalties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of OR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 15,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.70. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Osisko gold royalties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 348,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Osisko gold royalties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Osisko gold royalties by 53.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Osisko gold royalties by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 95,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Osisko gold royalties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

