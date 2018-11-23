Ourcoin Price Tops $0.0138 (OUR)

Ourcoin (CURRENCY:OUR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Ourcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge. Ourcoin has a market cap of $7,666.00 and $50.00 worth of Ourcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ourcoin has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00127829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00191312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.20 or 0.08577966 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Ourcoin Coin Profile

Ourcoin’s total supply is 884,367 coins and its circulating supply is 554,878 coins. The official website for Ourcoin is ourplatform.io. Ourcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ourcoin1.

Ourcoin Coin Trading

Ourcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ourcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ourcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ourcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

