PACCAR (PCAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, the PACCAR’s earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the figure improved year over year. The company’s class 8 truck retail sales are rising primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand, which is expected to drive its financials. Increasing profits and positive cash flow has enabled the company to pursue an active capital deployment policy. Also, it is well-positioned in its key markets on the back of its strong cash flow, enabling it to undertake capital investments and research and development expenses. However, rise in commodity prices and tough competition in the commercial truck market is concerns for the company. Also, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.87.

Shares of PCAR opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $36,219.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 194,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $11,415,195.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,080,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,253,619.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,262 shares of company stock worth $11,490,110. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 85.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5,888.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

