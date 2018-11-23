PACCAR (PCAR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.87.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,114. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

In other PACCAR news, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 194,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $11,415,195.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,080,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,253,619.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $36,219.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,262 shares of company stock worth $11,490,110. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5,888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.