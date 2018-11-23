Pan American Silver (PAAS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pan American Silver from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.70 to $12.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.21. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.93 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

